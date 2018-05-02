 VIDEO: Chidinma – Yanga - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Chidinma – Yanga – 360Nobs.com

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

VIDEO: Chidinma – Yanga
360Nobs.com
40tified Music Company Lead-Act – Chidinma, is out with a love celebrated single accompanied with the visuals to Celebrate her birthday. The new Love-tinged tune is titled “Yanga”. The classy love visuals is sure to blow your mind. AUDIO DOWNLOAD
Chidinma – ''Yanga''Pulse Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.