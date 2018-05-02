VIDEO: Chidinma – Yanga — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Chidinma – Yanga

40tified Music Company Lead-Act – Chidinma, is out with a love celebrated single accompanied with the visuals to Celebrate her birthday.

The new Love-tinged tune is titled “Yanga”. The classy love visuals is sure to blow your mind.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch Video below, and Feel Loved again! Happy Birthday Chidinma!!!

