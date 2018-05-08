VIDEO: Harrysong – Happiness — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Harrysong – Happiness

Alterplate presents the official video to Harrysong’s latest single, Happiness.

After selling out the 40,000 capacity Warri City Stadium, singer Harrysong comes through with the visuals for his bubbling record titled Happiness.

Happiness is a feel good record which passes a lot of messages in a subtle way. The Yung Alpha produced record is one that lifts up a weary soul.

Enjoy the simple but fascinating visual as directed by Adasa Cookey.

The post VIDEO: Harrysong – Happiness appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

