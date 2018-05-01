 Video: I’ll use my N25m on education, agric, says BBNaija winner — Nigeria Today
Video: I’ll use my N25m on education, agric, says BBNaija winner

Posted on May 1, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” winner, Miracle Igbokwe, reveals how he will spend his N25 million win at a press briefing in Lagos.

