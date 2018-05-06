 (Video): Kogi Mob Protests, Calls Gov Yahaya Bello A “Thief” — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

(Video): Kogi Mob Protests, Calls Gov Yahaya Bello A “Thief”

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News, Politics, Video | 0 comments

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello,  was at the receiving end of massive protests from some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday during  the APC Ward Congress in Iyamoye, Ijumu local government area of the state. According to a short video circulating on social media, the frenzied crowd comprising young men and […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post (Video): Kogi Mob Protests, Calls Gov Yahaya Bello A “Thief” appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.