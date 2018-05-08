 VIDEO: Madrina (Cynthia Morgan) – Billion Dollar Woman — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Madrina (Cynthia Morgan) – Billion Dollar Woman

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

TCMC presents the official video to Madrina’s latest single, Billion Dollar Woman.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The last time Madrina released a song, she was known as Cynthia Morgan with the release of “Summer Time” in August 2017.

Beginning a new phase after a long break from the scene, Cynthia Morgan who was once under the Jude Engees led Northside Inc. is currently signed on to TCMC with a new stage name, Madrina.

She continues her journey to musical greatness with this record titled Billion Dollar Woman. As usual, you already know what to expect from Madrina.

Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Madrina (Cynthia Morgan) – Billion Dollar Woman appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.