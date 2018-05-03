VIDEO: Man Who Boasted About Murdering Wife On Facebook Smiles In Court — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Man Who Boasted About Murdering Wife On Facebook Smiles In Court

Thabani Mzolo a 23-year-old man, who was accused of murdering his 21-year-old lover, Zolile Khumalo and boasted about it on Facebook, appeared for his court trial on Thursday very happy and upbeat. During his quick court appearance, Thabani Mzolo was smiling as journalists took pictures. He was dressed in a red hoodie and blue jeans […]

The post VIDEO: Man Who Boasted About Murdering Wife On Facebook Smiles In Court appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

