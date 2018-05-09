VIDEO: Minister of Transport Amaechi Mocks Governor Wike, Calls Him a Clown — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Minister of Transport Amaechi Mocks Governor Wike, Calls Him a Clown

Minister for Transport, Chibuike Amaechi has taken a swipe at political enemy and banter partner, Nyesom Wike, whom he called a clown. The minister was seated for a press briefing and he addressed allegations that he sponsored thugs to disrupt the peace in the state and also that his thugs destroyed the APC secretariat in Rivers […]

