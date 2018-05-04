VIDEO: Reekado Banks – Pull Up — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Reekado Banks – Pull Up

Mavin Records premieres the official visuals to Reekado Banks new anthem which he titled “Pull Up”.

Prior to the audio release which is still gaining massive radio plays and doing notable rotations in the club, here comes the stunning visuals for the song.

Watch and enjoy!

