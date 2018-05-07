VIDEO: Sarkodie – The Come Up (Freestyle) — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Sarkodie – The Come Up (Freestyle)

Ghanaian rap royalty Sarkodie brings the heat with a brand new freestyle video, titled “The Come Up”. The freestyle is the answer to a question asked him by an upcoming rapper on success in the music industry, and he responds in typical Sark fashion with bars on bars!

The beat was produced by N O V A.

The post VIDEO: Sarkodie – The Come Up (Freestyle) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

