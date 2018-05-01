VIDEO: Shatta Wale – Gringo — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Shatta Wale – Gringo

Shatta Wale drops a new single and video off his soon to be released album “The Reign”, titled “Gringo”. In the official video, a Western-themed short film, Shatta Wale stars as “EL Shatta” who tries to win the heart of Jasmine, the beautiful girlfriend of the corrupt sheriff known as “Snake Eye” in the town of Texas.

The full story unfolds in the Gringo music video, which was directed by Sesan.

The post VIDEO: Shatta Wale – Gringo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

