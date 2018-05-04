VIDEO: Simi & Falz – Foreign — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Simi & Falz – Foreign

VIDEO: Simi & Falz – Foreign.., Simi and Falz went back to their 2016 joint EP titled “Chemistry”. They dish out a befitting visuals to the comedy themed single. This video will definitely put a smile on your face no matter what mood you are in Enjoy! Watch Below.. ﻿

The post VIDEO: Simi & Falz – Foreign appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

