VIDEO: Slavery Was A Choice- Kanye West — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Slavery Was A Choice- Kanye West

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

America’s new King of controversy, Kanye West, has opened another can of cankerworms after claiming that 400 years of slavery was a choice. The rapper was a guest at TMZ headquarters made these incendiary remarks stating that for slavery to have lasted 400 years it seemed to be a choice. He said; “When you hear about […]

