VIDEO: Timaya’s Daughter Seizes His Key For Coming Back Late — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Timaya’s Daughter Seizes His Key For Coming Back Late
Hiphop act timaya shares a video of how his daughter seized his keys for coming home late at night, the singer took to his Instagram handle and said that women are the same regardless of age.
Source – Newshelm
The post VIDEO: Timaya’s Daughter Seizes His Key For Coming Back Late appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!