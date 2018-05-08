 Villanova lands Albany grad transfer Joe Cremo - SB Nation — Nigeria Today
Villanova lands Albany grad transfer Joe Cremo – SB Nation

Villanova lands Albany grad transfer Joe Cremo
The rich got richer on Tuesday as reigning national champion Villanova added one of the top grad transfers on the market to its roster for the 2018-19 season. Joe Cremo, a 6'4 guard averaged who 17.8 point, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last …
