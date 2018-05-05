Violent Rainstorm Kills Three Cousins In Taraba — Nigeria Today

Violent Rainstorm Kills Three Cousins In Taraba

A woman, Mrs. Henrietta Anthony, has said that three of her cousins, namely, Aisha Useni, Felicia Istifanus and Istiah James, were killed when a mast belonging to a telecommunications company fell on them during a rainstorm in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, on Saturday morning (today). No fewer than five people were killed, while many others […]

