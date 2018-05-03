Wakanda Forever seems to be the new viral pose at Nigerian wedding receptions (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Wakanda Forever seems to be the new viral pose at Nigerian wedding receptions (Photos)
Wakanda forever pose seems to be the new pose at wedding receptions in Nigeria.
In case you are getting married this weekend, don’t forget to tell the photographer in charge that you want to do the Wakanda pose, and you bet he will…
Here are pictures showing Nigerians rocking the ‘Wakanda Forever’ pose at weddings.
The pose was made popular by the hit movie ‘Black Panther’. It is fast becoming a trend in Nigeria and its expected to spread across Africa too.
See more photos:
