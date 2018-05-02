 Want to learn to play bass guitar? Fret Zealot teaches rhythm section wannabes — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Want to learn to play bass guitar? Fret Zealot teaches rhythm section wannabes

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Music, News, Technology | 0 comments

Remember how the Guitar Hero game made us all feel like we were one wrecked hotel room and a pair of uncomfortably tight leather pants away from being rock gods? Fret Zealot uses a similar idea and LEDs to help you master the guitar for real. And it’s now available for bass guitar, too.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Want to learn to play bass guitar? Fret Zealot teaches rhythm section wannabes appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.