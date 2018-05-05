Ward congress: Ganduje commends delegates for peaceful conduct — Nigeria Today

Ward congress: Ganduje commends delegates for peaceful conduct

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has commended delegates for their peaceful conduct during the just concluded ward congress in the state.

Ganduje made the commendation while speaking with newsmen shortly after the exercise in Ganduje ward on Saturday.

The governor described the entire process as peaceful and unifying factor for the party.

‎He commended the party members for exhibiting maturity and patience during the exercise across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Ganduje said the peaceful conduct of the congresses was a clear indication that people had accepted the party in the state.

He called on the elected leaders and members of the party to ensure justice and fairness in all their dealings.

The governor also urged all party members to contribute to the success of the subsequent congresses by abiding by the guidelines of the party.

The newly elected Chairman of Ganduje ward who spoke on behalf of other members, Ahmed Muhammed expressed happiness over his victory and promised to deliver on the mandate given to him.

He commended his supporters for the mandate given him and assured that he would carry everybody along.

The congress was conducted peacefully in all the 484 wards across the state.

The exercise in Nasarawa, Fagge, Gwale and Dawakin Tofa Local Government Areas of the state reports that the exercise was generally peaceful.

The exercise was conducted through concensus in most of the wards but where it was not possible, the exercise was conducted through open ballot system.

The ruling party, APC had fixed May 5 for the ward congress, while the local government area (LGA) and state congresses would hold on May 12 and May 19 ‎ respectively.(NAN)

