Warmind update will make ‘Destiny 2’ exotic weapons much more powerful — Nigeria Today

Warmind update will make ‘Destiny 2’ exotic weapons much more powerful
In a developer video released ahead of Destiny 2’s third season, which starts May 8, Bungie detailed how exotic weapons will become more powerful. There’s also a pretty sweet reward waiting for those who rise up the ranks in the Crucible.
