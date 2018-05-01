Watch and Download Davido – Assurance (Video) — Nigeria Today

Watch and Download Davido – Assurance (Video)

DMW Boss – Davido celebrates Love in Grand-Style as he released a new anthem dedicated to his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland. The song titled “Assurance”, was released as a birthday Gift, The DMW Boss – Davido flaunt his relationship publicly, and appreciate his woman on his new tune dubbed “Assurance”. Watch the video below;

The post Watch and Download Davido – Assurance (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

