Watch Headies Awards 2018 Live Streaming — Nigeria Today

Watch Headies Awards 2018 Live Streaming
live Headies Awards 2018 may 5th 2018 live stream In the 12th edition of the Headies, there are over 25 categories and 77 nominees. Nigerian pop superstar Davido leads with six nominations. Singer Simi, Wizkid and rapper Olamide follow with five nominations each. Watch Live Streaming Below.. Brighter Video
The post Watch Headies Awards 2018 Live Streaming appeared first on Ngyab.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!