 Watch Seyi Shay in trailer for Nollywood film Lara and the Beat - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Watch Seyi Shay in trailer for Nollywood film Lara and the Beat – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Watch Seyi Shay in trailer for Nollywood film Lara and the Beat
Pulse Nigeria
"Lara and the Beat" also features Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Manuel, DJ Xclusive, Deyemi Okanlawon and Uche Jombo. Published: 1 minute ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail. Tweet. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Subscribe. 24/7 Live

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.