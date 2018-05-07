Watch Shocking Video Of 3yr-Old Girl Heavily Twerking With Money Tossed At Her During A Birthday party (Disturbing Video) — Nigeria Today

Watch Shocking Video Of 3yr-Old Girl Heavily Twerking With Money Tossed At Her During A Birthday party (Disturbing Video)

Angry parents have reacted to a disturbing video which has gone viral online. The video shows a 3-year-old girl twerking at a children’s birthday party, while the adults in attendance were encouraging her to dance inappropriately with one of them tossing dollar bills at her. According to reports, the little girl was made to dance inappropriately […]

The post Watch Shocking Video Of 3yr-Old Girl Heavily Twerking With Money Tossed At Her During A Birthday party (Disturbing Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

