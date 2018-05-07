 Watch the Dance Video for Korede Bello’s “Work It” on BN — Nigeria Today
Watch the Dance Video for Korede Bello’s “Work It” on BN

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

While performing at a Big Brother Naija eviction show, Mavin singer Korede Bello premiered a new song titled "Work It."

The singer has released a dance video for the song featuring AllStars-7.

See the video below:

The post Watch the Dance Video for Korede Bello’s “Work It” on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

