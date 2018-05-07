Watch the Dance Video for Korede Bello’s “Work It” on BN — Nigeria Today

Watch the Dance Video for Korede Bello’s “Work It” on BN
While performing at a Big Brother Naija eviction show, Mavin singer Korede Bello premiered a new song titled “Work It.”
The singer has released a dance video for the song featuring AllStars-7.
See the video below:
The post Watch the Dance Video for Korede Bello’s “Work It” on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!