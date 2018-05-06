 Watch This Epic Dance Battle Between Tobi and Actress, Toyin Abraham (Video) — Nigeria Today
Watch This Epic Dance Battle Between Tobi and Actress, Toyin Abraham (Video)

During the Kraks House Party organized for ex-BBNaija housemate last night in Lagos, Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham was challenged to a dance battle by Tobi.



In the process of dancing, she turned around to rock Tobi, and the video of this moment was captured, and has since spread online.

Watch video below:

