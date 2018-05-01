 WATCH Video for Davido’s Latest Single “Assurance” dedicated to Girlfriend Chioma — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 1, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

Davido has released the video for his latest single “Assurance” which he dedicated to his girlfriend Chioma.

The video features also features Chioma, who Davido got a Porsche for as her 23rd birthday gift.

Watch below:

