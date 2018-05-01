WATCH Video for Davido’s Latest Single “Assurance” dedicated to Girlfriend Chioma — Nigeria Today

WATCH Video for Davido’s Latest Single “Assurance” dedicated to Girlfriend Chioma
Davido has released the video for his latest single “Assurance” which he dedicated to his girlfriend Chioma.
The video features also features Chioma, who Davido got a Porsche for as her 23rd birthday gift.
Watch below:
