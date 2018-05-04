 Waymo van involved in crash while driving in autonomous mode in Arizona — Nigeria Today
Waymo van involved in crash while driving in autonomous mode in Arizona

A Waymo self-driving van was in a car crash in Arizona. The Waymo van was traveling at a slow speed in autonomous mode with a human backup driver in the driver’s seat and was not the vehicle responsible for the crash, police say.

The post Waymo van involved in crash while driving in autonomous mode in Arizona appeared first on Digital Trends.

