Waymo van involved in crash while driving in autonomous mode in Arizona — Nigeria Today

Waymo van involved in crash while driving in autonomous mode in Arizona

A Waymo self-driving van was in a car crash in Arizona. The Waymo van was traveling at a slow speed in autonomous mode with a human backup driver in the driver’s seat and was not the vehicle responsible for the crash, police say.

