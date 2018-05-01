We Accept Supreme Court Verdict – NFF — Nigeria Today

We Accept Supreme Court Verdict – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation said at the weekend that it had taken note of the decision of the Supreme Court to refer back to the Federal High Court, to start afresh a case brought before the apex court by two football stakeholders against the NFF leadership. NFF Vice President/Chairman, legal committee, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, said […]

The post We Accept Supreme Court Verdict – NFF appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

