‘We are developing talent pool for future use’ — Nigeria Today

‘We are developing talent pool for future use’

JADESOLA ADEDEJI, Founder/CEO of STEM METS, is a social entrepreneur with a dream to change what education looks like in Nigeria. In this interview with STEPHEN ONYEKWELU and ENDURANCE OKAFOR, she points the way forward. What is STEM METS about, what brought about the initiative and for how long has it been in existence? STEM…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post ‘We are developing talent pool for future use’ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

