We are ready for LG Congresses in Enugu says APC Chairman — Nigeria Today

We are ready for LG Congresses in Enugu says APC Chairman

All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Enugu State says it has concluded all arrangements to hold a hitch-free, credible and transparent Local Government Congresses in the state on Saturday.

The Chairman of APC in Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye, told the News men in Enugu on Wednesday that the party executive had got the approval of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) for the exercise.

Nwoye said that the party had also met with the Commissioner of Police and Divisional Police Officers to detail their personnel to various venues to ensure orderliness.

“We are ready for the local government congresses on Saturday in the state.

“We have met other agencies and organisations needed for the exercise and they had given us clearance to go ahead with the exercise.

“The national officers to supervise the exercise are already in the state as I am speaking with you,’’ he said.

According to him, the exercise will be held at the 17 local government offices of the party or any public place the party members feel comfortable with, going with the high numeric strength of APC in local councils in the state.

Nwoye however, assured that the congresses would be hitch-free, credible and transparent just as the Ward Congresses held on May 5 in the state.

“APC is a party known for orderliness and transparency, just as we displayed on Saturday, May 5, during the Ward Congresses in the state.

“The forthcoming Local Government Congresses on Saturday, May 12, will be open, hitch-free, credible and transparent as well,’’ he added.

