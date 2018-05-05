 We are ready for ward congresses – Kano APC — Nigeria Today
We are ready for ward congresses – Kano APC

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is fully prepared to hold congresses in the 484 wards in the state on Saturday, May 5. Malam Ibrahim Sarina, Secretary of APC in the state, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday. Sarina said that all necessary arrangements had been concluded for the successful conduct of the exercise.

