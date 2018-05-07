“We Believe This Is Ethnic Cleansing” – Ibadan Pastor Joins CAN Protest Over Church Attack — Nigeria Today

“We Believe This Is Ethnic Cleansing” – Ibadan Pastor Joins CAN Protest Over Church Attack
The Senior Pastor of Word Communication Ministry, Ibadan, Pastor Sunday Popoola, has explained why his church heeded a call by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that Nigerian churches should engage in peaceful protests over incessant killings, especially of Christians, in the country by unknown persons. The church heeded the call on Sunday, May 6, […]
