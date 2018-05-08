 We were still married when Toyin Abraham & Segun Egbegbe started Dating – Adeniyi Johnson alleges — Nigeria Today
We were still married when Toyin Abraham & Segun Egbegbe started Dating – Adeniyi Johnson alleges

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment

Adeniyi Johnson was a guest on Channels TV’s ‘Rubbin Minds‘ hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

He was on the show to talk about the Nigerian movie industry and the areas for growth.

He also talked about his personal life and he confirmed that he is engaged to be married to his producer partner soon and he also shed some light on his marriage of two years with actress Toyin Abraham.

According to Adeniyi, he has stayed away from talking about the marriage in the media because he believes that will make him less of a man.

He explained that some allegations about him, especially on infidelity, were untrue.

On the flip side, he explained that Toyin Abraham had started dating her now-ex boyfriend Seun Egbegbe even before their marriage crashed.

He also revealed that even though he is engaged to be married, his marriage with Toyin Abraham has not yet been legally annulled.

Watch the interview below;

On Nollywood:

On his Personal Life:

The post We were still married when Toyin Abraham & Segun Egbegbe started Dating – Adeniyi Johnson alleges appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

