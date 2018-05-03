We will never support parity between doctors and non-doctors – Prof Adewole — Nigeria Today

We will never support parity between doctors and non-doctors – Prof Adewole

Nigeria’s Health Minister Professor Isaac Adewole says the Federal Government would not encourage any form of parity between doctors and non-doctors as it was not healthy for the sector.

According to the minister who was speaking with journalists recently over the lingering industrial disputes in the sector, there had never been any time in the history of the country when there was parity and as such the present government would not support it.

Reacting to allegations of discrimination by the Joint Health Sector Union JOHESU against him and the Minister of Labour and Productivity Chris Ngige, Prof. Adewole said there was no truth to the matter.

“The ministry is for all. Health is beyond doctors, it has to do with the totality of the well-being of all Nigerians, and doctors are just part of the stakeholders. There are other stakeholders; nurses, physiotherapist, pharmacists, science laboratory technicians, radiographers, medical record officers, all of them.

“They are all working together, even nutritionists. We all work together to offer health services. Not just curative but preventive care, so it is beyond doctors. We do not discriminate against anyone,” he reiterated.

According to him, the current strike action by the union will soon be called of as government was addressing it comprehensively.

“There are quite a number of funny issues, and we want to make sure that we handle them comprehensively. We don’t want to end the strike only to face another one so we are looking at it comprehensively and in totality,” he assured.

