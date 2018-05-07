 We‘ll leave secured, peaceful state behind — Bayelsa govt — Nigeria Today
We‘ll leave secured, peaceful state behind — Bayelsa govt

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Government, weekend, vowed to leave a secured and a peaceful state to incoming government, calling on youths in the state to work with Governor  Seriake Dickson’s administration to sustain the current peace.

Dickson

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson , who spoke,  weekend, when he received in Yenagoa a group from Ogbia Kingdom, Obhan-Olei Youth Assembly,  noted that the present administration had in the last six years worked hard  to maintain peace in the state, which accounted for the  meaningful development across every local government.

The post We‘ll leave secured, peaceful state behind — Bayelsa govt appeared first on Vanguard News.

