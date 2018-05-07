We‘ll leave secured, peaceful state behind — Bayelsa govt — Nigeria Today

We‘ll leave secured, peaceful state behind — Bayelsa govt

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Government, weekend, vowed to leave a secured and a peaceful state to incoming government, calling on youths in the state to work with Governor Seriake Dickson’s administration to sustain the current peace.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson , who spoke, weekend, when he received in Yenagoa a group from Ogbia Kingdom, Obhan-Olei Youth Assembly, noted that the present administration had in the last six years worked hard to maintain peace in the state, which accounted for the meaningful development across every local government.

