Wenger Departure Could ‘change things’ ― Wilshere — Nigeria Today

Wenger Departure Could ‘change things’ ― Wilshere

Jack Wilshere remains “hopeful” of signing a new Arsenal contract, but admitted that Arsene Wenger’s departure has clouded his own future as well.

The midfielder has so far balked at accepting an offer from Arsenal of a new long-term deal, with his current contract expiring this summer.

Wilshere told Sky Sports that he might wait to see who the new manager will be before making up his mind.

“We are still in the same position really. Not much has changed. We are still talking,” Wilshere said.

“Obviously the boss has left which has changed things a little bit because I don’t know who is going to be the manager next year and that can change things. But we are still talking and I am hopeful and the club is hopeful we can get something done.”

Wilshere has re-established himself as a first-team regular after spending last year on loan at Bournemouth following a couple of injury-ravaged seasons.

The midfielder has been at Arsenal since the age of 9 but has linked with several foreign clubs during his contract stand-off.

The player himself, though, said his first choice is to remain a Gunner.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t really thought about [moving somewhere else]. I have said before that this is where I want to be and I have not really had much time to think about moving clubs,” he said.

“We have been playing every three or four days for the last three or four months so it has been difficult. I am concentrating on games and obviously the boss left so it has been a bad couple of months to be honest.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Wenger Departure Could ‘change things’ ― Wilshere appeared first on SIGNAL.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

