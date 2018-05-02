We’re Being Owed 24 Months Salary―Kogi Workers — Nigeria Today

We’re Being Owed 24 Months Salary―Kogi Workers

The organised labour in Kogi State on Tuesday said its members were still being owed between five and 24 months salary by the state government.

The chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Comrade Onuh Edoka, who said this at the 2018 workers day celebration, held in Lokoja, Kogi state capital, lamented that workers in the state live in abject poverty.

He said the non payment of salary was as a result of the prolonged staff verification exercise that had been on since the coming of the present administration in the state.

Edoka said, “As we gather here today, however, the sad reality of our situation remains that the trouble is yet to be over for workers in Kogi state as far as the effect of the screening is concerned. Different categories of workers and pensioners already cleared or pardoned are still being owed arrears of payment ranging from five to 24 months”.

The organised labour also frowned at the non-implementation of the previous agreements reached between her and government, particularly August 1, 2016, and November 10, 2017.

The NLC chairman, however, regretted that despite the receipt of N1.9tr Paris Club refund by states of the federation, workers in the state could not get their salary, demanding an audit of salary payment in the last two years in the state.

He, however, urged the workers to remain resolute and be committed to their duties, adding that government should rise up to the task of building a united, just and egalitarian society.

The state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, expressed the commitment of his administration to the welfare of workers in the state.

Represented by his deputy, Simon Achuba, the governor said the new minimum wage should be backed up by an increase in the revenue accruing to the state from the federal government.

He told the workers that the federal government was ready to find a lasting solution to the issues of Ajaokuta Steel Company and would ensure it takes off soon.

______

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post We’re Being Owed 24 Months Salary―Kogi Workers appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

