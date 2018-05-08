West Brom Relegated From The Premier League — Nigeria Today

West Brom have been relegated from the Premier League following Southampton’s 1-0 victory at Swansea City on Tuesday night.

A draw at the Liberty Stadium would have kept the Baggies’ hopes of survival alive, but Southampton now sit five points clear of West Brom with only one game left to play.

Darren Moore had overseen three wins and two draws in his five games in caretaker charge of West Brom, and their relegation has now been confirmed just hours after he was named April’s Premier League Manager of the Month.

Nonetheless, West Brom’s fate also required other results to go their way, and Manolo Gabbiadini‘s 72nd-minute strike against the Swans proved fatal for the West Midlanders’ top-flight status.

West Brom will join Stoke City in the Championship next season, while Swansea currently occupy 18th place in the table.