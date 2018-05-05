West Brom stave off drop, Stoke relegated - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

West Brom stave off drop, Stoke relegated – Vanguard
Jake Livermore kept alive West Bromwich Albion's slender hopes of avoiding relegation as his last-gasp strike clinched a dramatic 1-0 win over Tottenham, while Stoke were relegated after a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday. West Bromwich …
Jake Livermore's late winner keeps alive West Brom hopes of staying up
'Boing boing bye bye' – watch Wolves fans fly a plane over West Brom's ground to taunt rivals
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham: Jake Livermore scores injury time winner to keep Baggies' great escape hopes alive
