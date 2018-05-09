 What Is The Nickname Of The South African Cricket Team — Nigeria Today
What Is The Nickname Of The South African Cricket Team

Posted on May 9, 2018

What Is The Nickname Of The South African Cricket Team? The Nickname for South African national cricket team is ”Proteas” (after South Africa’s national flower, Protea cynaroides, commonly known as the “king protea”), represents South Africa in international cricket. It is administered by Cricket South Africa. South Africa is a full member of the International […]

