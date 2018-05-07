What It Means When Childish Gambino Says 'This Is America' - Vulture — Nigeria Today

What It Means When Childish Gambino Says ‘This Is America’ – Vulture
|
Vulture
|
What It Means When Childish Gambino Says 'This Is America'
Vulture
Until last Saturday night, the last we had heard out of Childish Gambino was another man's funk. For all its considerable energy and for all of the critical acclaim it received, the artist's previous release, “Awaken, My Love! was a throwback album …
Donald Glover's “This Is America” Is a Stylish, Ambitious Provocation—But What Is It Actually Selling?
Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' Video, Explained
Childish Gambino's viral 'This Is America' video caps Donald Glover's very good weekend
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!