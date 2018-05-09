What NYSC Said About Posting Corp Members To Benue, Borno And Other Troubled States — Nigeria Today

What NYSC Said About Posting Corp Members To Benue, Borno And Other Troubled States

NYSC Posting To Troubled States. National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has finally released a statement concerning the posting of Corp Members to troubles States in the Country. Read full Statement below. NYSC Posting To Troubled States The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has assured that no corps member will be posted to areas facing security …

This super post – What NYSC Said About Posting Corp Members To Benue, Borno And Other Troubled States appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

