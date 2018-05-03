What She Knows About You From The Workbag You Carry — Nigeria Today

What She Knows About You From The Workbag You Carry

Firstly, you’re a professional and you should want to be regarded as such, especially when you’re trying to prove how professional you are to a date you dash to with a workbag.

It is important to note that your work attire goes beyond your jacket, pants and shoes—it goes even beyond your choice of tie and socks. Your work bag is an essential part of your overall appearance and it’s one that could make or break your credibility.

It could be that you have had the same bag that’s been with you through thick and thin, which will most likely have the wear and tear to prove it. You don’t want to be showing up to an after-work date with a workbag that appears amateur and unserious.

As such, we bring to you all the things women deduce from your workbag and maybe this can help you reconsider your approach.

Briefcase

Briefcases are best for meetings simply because they have the ability to hold all your important documents in an organized way.

When you carry a briefcase, it screams you mean business. You go to meetings and are important enough to have to bring documents with you. You are simply not just the guy sitting idly in the back of the room.

Messenger bag

These cross-body bags are the excellent choice for business travel because they are roomy and provide enough organisational space for your laptop and anything extra you’ve got to pack.

Having a messenger bag slung over your shoulder tells her that you’re a man that is mostly on the move. She may alsp think you are not looking for anything serious, since you’re always jetting out of town. Or maybe you’re just looking for a woman who can keep up with your fast-paced life.

Leather rucksack

This rucksack is usually a nice heritage backpack that comes in a colour that blends with virtually anything you choose to wear (except a suit).

Backpacks are having a moment, and you’re on top of it because they feel better on your back anyway. What this tells her is that you are someone who cares about style and comfort.

Beat-up backpack

Any backpack that has been with you for one too many years falls into this category. It however also tells her that you are someone who has trouble letting go of the past, even when it’s weighing you down. Old beat-up backpacks belong at the gym, but they most certainly do not belong in the office.

Drawstring sack

This workbag is one of the freebies you get that you find it difficult to remeber how and wgen you got it. These bags have no place in the office; in fact, they have no place anywhere except maybe the beach.

Their straps are uncomfortable and they’re unorganized because they’re just one big sack. They’re rendered ultimately useless, in exactly the same way she will think of the time she spent on a date with you and your drawstring bag.

Attaché case

This workbag is a hard briefcase usually made of aluminum or leather. It speaks of you as a serious man that knows his onions. You wouldn’t risk wrinkling a document, which is why you opted for a solid bag. Which means you’re probably the protective type.

No bag

This tells her that you are the kind of man that either carries all his papers in more-than-likely disorganized folders or you’re not important enough to have anything to even carry.

She surely thinks your life is disordered and chaotic. Either this or you are unemployed and looking for a job.

The post What She Knows About You From The Workbag You Carry appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

