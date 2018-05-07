 What to expect at Google I/O 2018: Android P, Google Assistant, and more — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

What to expect at Google I/O 2018: Android P, Google Assistant, and more

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The start of Google’s annual I/O conference is just days away. But what can you expect? With Android P, Google Assistant, Android Auto, and more on the list, here’s what we think will be there, and how you can watch it.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post What to expect at Google I/O 2018: Android P, Google Assistant, and more appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.