What we will do to Tekno for 'stealing' our song – Danfo Drivers [VIDEO] - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

What we will do to Tekno for ‘stealing’ our song – Danfo Drivers [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
What we will do to Tekno for 'stealing' our song – Danfo Drivers [VIDEO]
Daily Post Nigeria
Ace musicians, “Danfo Drivers” have called out Tekno for sampling a part of their song without their approval. The musicians in the early 2000s made a lot of hit songs, including 'Jogodo.' According to them, Tekno stole a piece of their song in …
Tekno didn't get permission for Jogodo – Danfo Drivers
Tekno is Owing Us – Music Duo Danfo Drivers on Singer's “Jogodo” Single
Is this How You'd Win a Grammy? Fans Blast Tekno For Sampling Danfo Drivers' Song
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!