When APC Ward Congress Went Wrong In Rivers — Nigeria Today

When APC Ward Congress Went Wrong In Rivers

LEADERSHIP

ANAYO ONUKWUGHA in this report writes that the recently held nationwide Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was marred by crises in Rivers State. It started like a well scripted stage play on Friday, May 4, 2018, when scores of members, suspected to be supporters of the senator representing Rivers South-East district in […]

The post When APC Ward Congress Went Wrong In Rivers appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

