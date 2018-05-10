 When APC Ward Congress Went Wrong In Rivers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

When APC Ward Congress Went Wrong In Rivers

Posted on May 10, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

ANAYO ONUKWUGHA in this report writes that the recently held nationwide Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was marred by crises in Rivers State. It started like a well scripted stage play on Friday, May 4, 2018, when scores of members, suspected to be supporters of the senator representing Rivers South-East district in […]

The post When APC Ward Congress Went Wrong In Rivers appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.