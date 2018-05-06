When politicians are unrecognizable in campaign Posters — Nigeria Today

When politicians are unrecognizable in campaign Posters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A female candidate for a local position in Taipei, Taiwan, recently became the butt of social media jokes, after people noticed that she looked nothing like the woman on her campaign posters.

The difference between real-life Wang Zhiya and her depiction on campaign posters first drew people’s attention when the candidate uploaded some photos of herself posing next to her posters, on her Facebook profile.

Anyone could see that the woman pictured on them looked nothing like Wang, so they started joking about it. “Oh, is she helping her granddaughter run for office?” one Facebook user commented on her photo.

“Which one is the candidate,” someone else jokingly asked. When she replied, Wang was a good sport about it. “Reality is cruel, Photoshop is always beautiful,” she said

