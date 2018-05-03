Who Is Delaying Ex-Govs’ Corruption Cases? — Nigeria Today

Who Is Delaying Ex-Govs’ Corruption Cases?
The trial of former Nigerian governors for offences bordering on corruption and money laundering may continue to linger in different high courts in the country as a result of unending appeals and other submissions by the defendants. Curiously, some of these high profile corruption cases were filed before high courts far back 2007 and are […]
The post Who Is Delaying Ex-Govs’ Corruption Cases? appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!