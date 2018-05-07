WHO Launches Oral Cholera Vaccination Campaign — Nigeria Today

WHO Launches Oral Cholera Vaccination Campaign

The first oral cholera vaccination campaign has been launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other global agencies, in Yemen, with plans to reach millions of people in the war-torn country. There have been over 2,200 deaths due to cholera, which spreads through water, over the past year in Yemen, and another one million […]

The post WHO Launches Oral Cholera Vaccination Campaign appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

